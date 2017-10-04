Rezvani Tank is the wildest SUV you've never heard of

If you're willing to pay six figures, you could rule the roads like the evil genius or Russian oligarch that you've always wanted to be.

The Rezvani Tank comes from Rezvani Motors, a company known for some very wild designs. The Tank is based off the Jeep Wrangler -- you can see traditional Wrangler switchgear on the center console -- but you'd have a hard time telling that from a distance. This thing looks mean, and also difficult to see out of.

Enlarge Image Rezvani

Under the hood is a 6.4-liter Fiat Chrysler V8, the same one you'll find in the Challenger and Charger Scat Pack, as well as the Durango SRT. Here, it's tuned to produce 500 horsepower. While that should provide some hustle, the Tank looks rather heavy (it is called the Tank, after all...), so I wouldn't expect earth-shattering performance.

With the Wrangler's 4WD system, it's already pretty capable off the beaten path. But Rezvani added a few bits of tech to spice it up. There's a Flir-sourced infrared camera for seeing through the dark of night, a head-up display to bring more information to your face and "optional ballistic armor protection," which Rezvani doesn't elaborate on. The doors also open themselves, because why not?

It's certainly one of the most interesting SUVs available, but you'll have to pony up some serious dough to get one on your driveway. The Rezvani Beast starts at $178,000, or about $150,000 more than a base Jeep Wrangler. If you want to live like an oligarch, you'll have to have the wallet of one, too.