Jaguar Vision GT SV is an impossibly long, fast and electric Gran Turismo racer

Jaguar

Gran Turismo has been working with vehicle manufacturers for years now on its Vision series of in-game concept cars. In that time, there have been more than a few genuinely stunning designs and interesting looks at a hypothetical automotive future. To add to that legacy, Jaguar announced its latest Vision concept on Wednesday, and the results are way outside the norm.

The Jaguar Vision GT SV is designed as an all-electric sports-endurance racer. It uses four electric motors that have their tech rooted in Formula E, and together they produce 1,877 horsepower and 2,478 pound-feet of torque. That is good enough to do the virtual sprint to 60 miles per hour in just 1.65 seconds and carry it to a top speed of 255 mph.

The body is impossibly low and wide, with its shallow cockpit bubble set way back in the vehicle. There is a massive wing, though it's almost unidentifiable as one due to its shape and placement. There are bits of XJ220 in the design, as well as some Group C race car touches. Jaguar also claims that there is a little C-Type and D-Type in there too. I don't know if it's pretty, but it certainly makes a statement.

What's interesting about this particular Vision concept is that Jaguar built a full-scale physical model of the car. That's impressive, considering that the vehicle will only ever live inside of a video game. The rest of the design and engineering work was handled digitally and should make for an engaging driving experience in Gran Turismo.

The Jaguar Vision GT SV is set to make its official in-game debut sometime in 2021.