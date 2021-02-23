Gran Turismo 7, PlayStation 5's darling racing sim, is delayed to 2022

Sony Interactive

Sigh. As someone who happened to score a PlayStation 5 in anticipation of my favorite racing franchise's next iteration, this is a bummer. On Tuesday, Sony Interactive Entertainment's President and CEO, Jim Ryan, said in an interview with GQ Gran Turismo 7 is -- I'm making a big sigh writing this -- delayed.

Not just delayed this year, but until sometime in 2022. According to Ryan, "GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022." He added, "With the ongoing pandemic, it's a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months."

Sony Interactive did not immediately return Roadshow's request for comment on the delay, but it's been a similar song and dance for numerous high-profile video games in recent months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ryan promised the company will share more specifics on GT7's release date when they become available. Unfortunately, it sounds like we're well over a year out from the racing simulator dropping on the PS5.

The game made its initial debut during a Sony livestream event this past June where Polyphony Digital and its leading man, Kazunori Yamauchi, treated us to an epic trailer and a bit of in-game footage, too. It was a welcome tease noting it'd been nearly seven years since we last saw any sort of GT news surrounding a traditional, numbered release. Gran Turismo Sport has since tried to fill the classic experience with mixed results. It's certainly not a bad game, but the offshoot took the racing simulator into a more e-sports focused direction.

But, if Cyberpunk 2077's catastrophic launch debacle is any template, it's best not to rush a game of promised epic proportions. The GT series is always known for its attention to detail, so if anything, I can rest easy knowing the PD crew are working their butts off to build a wonderful title.