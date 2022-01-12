The Porsche Taycan EV outsold the 911 sports car in 2021

Enlarge Image Porsche

Porsche set a new global sales record in 2021 after delivering 301,915 cars worldwide, an 11% increase over 2020. In the US Porsche sold 70,025 cars, another new record, beating the previous 2019 record by 14%. And in China alone, Porsche's biggest market, the company delivered 95,671 cars, besting the 2020 record by 8%. But none of those milestones can compare to Porsche's biggest sales news: In 2021 the electric Taycan outsold the 911 sports car for the first time.

The Taycan has previously beat the 911 in the sales race in quarters before, so this news isn't that unprecedented, but it's still shocking nonetheless. Porsche delivered 41,296 Taycans worldwide last year, more than double the number sold in 2020, the Taycan's first full year of sales. Meanwhile, 38,464 911 models were sold -- a record number for the 911, but still not enough to best Porsche's latest and greatest. In the US it was a slightly different story, with 9,419 Taycans delivered against 10,042 911s. Bolstering the Taycan's success was the new Cross Turismo model, which went on sale late in the year and apparently accounts for a larger percentage of sales than Porsche expected.

Enlarge Image James Chrosniak/Roadshow

As has been the case for years, though, Porsche's best sellers were its SUVs. The Macan took the sales crown with 88,362 deliveries worldwide, while the Cayenne was a close second at 83,071 sold. In the US the ranking was the same, with 24,716 Macans and 17,299 Cayennes making their way into customers' hands. Bringing up the rear were the Panamera (30,220 worldwide, 4,257 in the US) and 718 (20,502 worldwide, 4,292 in the US).

Beyond just the Taycan it was a banner year for electrified Porsches in general. The company says 40% of its total sales in Europe were fully electric or plug-in hybrids, while 13.5% of its US sales were fully electric and 3.5% were plug-ins. Following the success of the Taycan, the introduction of the upcoming Macan EV this year should see Porsche's electric sales skyrocket even further.