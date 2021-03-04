The 2022 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo is the electric wagon we've been waiting for

Enlarge Image Porsche

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo wagon is here, and even though it's pretty much exactly what we expected, it isn't any less cool. Previewed by 2018's concept car and lots of recent teasers, the Cross Turismo has a fabulous wagon roofline with a hatchback rear, added practicality and more ground clearance for that all-important crossover vibe while still retaining the Taycan's superb goodness.

Aside from the roofline and rear hatch, the main design differences come in the form of the Cross Turismo's body cladding and raised ride height. The Cross Turismo has black fender extensions, chunkier side skirts and additional black cladding pieces on the bumpers, and as standard its ride height is 0.8 inch taller than the Taycan sedan. An Off Road Design Package further raises the ride height by another 0.39 inch -- the amount that the Gravel drive mode normally raises the car by -- and also adds some additional skid plate design elements. Roof rails are optional, as is a rear-mounted bike carrier that fits the two carbon-fiber e-bikes that Porsche also debuted today.

In addition to being available with all the color, trim, and wheel options that the regular Taycan has -- including that sweet Frozenberry pink paint and matching purple interior, the Cross Turismo is offered with two unique wheel designs, one 20 inches and the other being 21s. In all, Porsche says the eight-car Taycan lineup can be ordered in 21,000 different combinations.

On the inside, the Cross Turismo's dashboard, center console and main cabin look identical to the sedan's, but the big difference comes when you get into the back seat. Front passengers have a bit under half an inch more headroom than in the sedan, but rear-seat passengers have 3.6 inches more headroom in the Cross Turismo. The Taycan's rear seat was already surprisingly roomy, but this will make a big difference. Cargo space for the non-Turbo models is 15 cubic feet, 0.7 cubic feet greater than the sedan, and Turbo models have 14.3 cubic feet of room, 1.4 cubic feet more than the Turbo sedans. That might not seem like a lot, but those measurements are with the parcel shelf in place, so the Cross Turismo has even more room. Plus, the rear seats fold down for a maximum of 42.8 cubic feet, and every Cross Turismo has a 2.9-cubic-foot frunk.

The Cross Turismo will come in 4, 4S, Turbo and Turbo S guises, with the base 4 model being unique to the Cross Turismo. The base Taycan sedan is rear-wheel drive with a single electric motor, but the entry-level Cross Turismo is all-wheel drive with two motors, essentially being a detuned version of the dual-motor 4S. And while the base and 4S versions of the sedan are available with either an 79.2-kWh battery pack or a larger 93.4-kWh pack, the latter of which is an almost $6,000 option, the Cross Turismo comes standard with the bigger unit, no matter the trim.

The top-end Turbo S version of the Cross Turismo will do 0-60 mph in 2.7 seconds, just 0.1 second slower than the Turbo S sedan. The Turbo and 4S models are similarly 0.1 second slower than the sedan equivalents, but thanks to its AWD system the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo will hit 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, 0.3 second quicker than the base sedan. Porsche hasn't announced any range estimates or EPA ratings yet, but with the Cross Turismo weighing more and being slightly less aerodynamic than the sedan, its range figures will be a bit lower. Three years of free charging at Electrify America stations is included.

As mentioned earlier, the Cross Turismo also has a new Gravel drive mode. Activating it raises the ride height by 0.39 inch (unless you have that Off Road Design pack), changes the air suspension's firmness, and adjusts the torque management, traction control and stability control systems for optimal grip over looser and rougher surfaces like gravel and mud. While Porsche isn't pitching the Cross Turismo as a rock crawler or rally car, the Gravel mode will certainly let you have some off-road fun.

In addition to coming standard with all-wheel drive and Porsche's adaptive air suspension, every Cross Turismo has some other features that are optional on the sedan. For instance, the fixed panoramic sunroof, which used to be standard on the sedan but now is an option, is included on every Cross Turismo. The options list is the same as the regular Taycan, including features like a touchscreen for the passenger, massaging seats, a Burmester audio system and fancy adaptive cruise control.

Porsche says the Cross Turismo will hit dealers in the US this summer. The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo will start at $92,250 including destination, $11,000 more than a base Taycan sedan. But when you load up the base sedan with the options that come standard on the Cross Turismo, the price difference is only $1,530 -- plus, you're getting all-wheel drive. More details about the Taycan Cross Turismo, including more pricing info, will be released soon.