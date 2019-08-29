Range-topping Porsche Taycan's overboost function will push power past 700 hp

By this time next week, we'll finally have seen Porsche's long-awaited Taycan electric sedan. Ahead of time, there are new details still spilling out about the electric car, and this tidbit is one for the power-hungry driver.

Per a drive preview from Autocar, the range-topping Porsche Taycan supposedly sports an overboost function that will help the car produce over 700 horsepower for a period of time. That's Dodge Challenger Hellcat territory, minus any engine emissions. Reportedly, this range-topping car will be split into Taycan Turbo and Taycan Turbo S designations -- a goofy nomenclature considering there are no turbos onboard, but I digress.

The overboost function activates for 2.5 seconds to unlock 700-plus horsepower and supposedly helps send the electric car from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds. Porsche has long been keen to point out the Taycan will absolutely house the company's spirit and performance, and so far, the German marque appears to be delivering.

It's likely the overboost function played a key part in the car's 7:42 Nurburgring Nordschleife run. While the lap time didn't set any overall lap records, it is the fastest four-door electric car around the 12.8-mile circuit. Porsche also showcased the fact its upcoming electric sedan can go from 0 to 124 mph and back in just 10 seconds -- multiple times in a testament to the battery-electric powertrain's grunt.

Without the overboost, we're likely looking at around 600 hp for the range-topping Taycan along with a 300-mile range. Expect other models to fill the lineup with less performance and shorter ranges. We'll have the full details when Porsche is ready to show the car off in September.