Porsche's Taycan covered 2,128.1 miles in 24 hours at Nardo

Everything that Porsche builds has some kind of sporting pretenses as well as a serious commitment to build quality. To see if its first fully-battery electric vehicle, the Taycan, can live up to Porsche buyers' expectations, the company decided to take it to the Nardo test track in Italy and run it until it broke.

Except it didn't break. Porsche announced on Monday that the Taycan ran for a nearly continuous 2,128.1 miles in 24 hours with breaks only for fast charging and driver changes and was able to maintain an average speed between 121 and 133 mph. And it was able to do that with track temperatures well above 120 degrees and ambient temperatures of up to 107 degrees.

The reason why those figures, especially the average speed and temperature numbers, matter is that electric vehicles have historically had the problem of losing power and efficiency as their battery packs start to heat up with use.

That the Taycan was able to maintain such high average speeds over such a long distance at such high ambient temperatures tells us a lot about the level of engineering that Porsche has put into the Taycan.

This is part of why we're so excited for the first all-electric Porsche, even more so than with other carmakers, because there are very few other organizations that have Porsche's resources, engineering ability and bull-headed commitment to avoiding compromise.

Porsche's Taycan is slated to make its global debut on Sept. 4.