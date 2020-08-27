Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo debut pushed to next year

Enlarge Image Porsche

We'll need to wait a little while longer to see the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo in its final form. On Wednesday, Porsche CEO Oliver Blume announced the wagon-esque version of the electric sedan will now come in 2021. Bloomberg reported on Blume's comments, who added the delay is about as bad as it will get for Porsche's upcoming cars. He insisted the firm has no plans to cancel anything under development. Porsche confirmed the car's delay and new timeframe with Roadshow.

It's good to hear things are rather smooth sailing at the German marque. In fact, Porsche remains profitable amid the incredibly choppy economy. Blume said the company still forecasts a profitable year, despite setbacks, and said demand for the Taycan electric sedan is quite strong.

Yet, the delay is a turnaround from earlier this year. During the automaker's annual press conference discussing the state of the company in March, Porsche said its EV targets remained firm. That included a late 2020 debut for the production Taycan Cross Turismo.

Although the production car's been delayed, it's hard to imagine the final car deviating too much from its conceptual lifestyle formula with a taller ride height and longer greenhouse. As for what will power it, it's safe to assume options will mirror the Taycan sedan. They include a 79- or 93-kilowatt-hour battery across the Taycan range with an EPA-estimated 203 mile range for the Taycan 4S, or 201 miles for the Turbo. Let it be known that our independent range testing returned anywhere between 238 and 257 miles on a full charge, however.