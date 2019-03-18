Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV confirmed for late 2020 launch

Porsche's annual press conference in Stuttgart was, in part, a celebration of the past year's developments. But it also confirmed yet another piece in Porsche's puzzle of future products, too.

Porsche confirmed on Friday, as part of its annual press conference, that the Taycan Cross Turismo has been cleared for production at the end of 2020, which would put its debut about a year after the standard Taycan's debut this coming September. Porsche first confirmed Cross Turismo production last October, but it hadn't clarified a date at that point.

In all likelihood, the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo will share the Taycan's powertrain, with its electric motors putting out approximately 600 horsepower. It should reach 62 miles per hour in about 3.5 seconds, although the taller, bulkier body of the Cross Turismo may tack an extra tenth or two onto that figure. As for range, it's estimated to be around the 300-mile mark, but that will likely change once the EPA tests it, as its estimates are usually slightly lower than its European counterpart.

Enlarge Image Porsche

Along with the Taycan that precedes it, the Taycan Cross Turismo is part of Porsche's plan to electrify its lineup in the coming years. At Porsche's press conference, chairman Oliver Blume said that, by 2025, more than half of all Porsche vehicles will be available with an electric motor. In addition to both Taycan variants, Porsche has also confirmed that the next-generation Macan will go electric, as well.

Given that the Taycan Cross Turismo could be seen as a quasi-SUV of sorts, Porsche doesn't feel there will be any overlap between it and the upcoming electric Macan. "The Cross Turismo concept is basically a more lifestyle-ish interpretation of the Taycan," said Detlev von Platen, Porsche's board member in charge of sales and marketing, in an interview with Roadshow on the sidelines of the conference. "It's not directly targeting the SUV market."

Despite nobody seeing its production form yet, Porsche is already facing some serious demand for its first purely battery-electric vehicle. Earlier in March, Porsche announced that it identified more than 20,000 people with serious interest in the car, enough to force the company to double its first-year production from 20,000 vehicles to 40,000. It will be built in Zuffenhausen, where Porsche manufactures its 911 and 718 lineups, with its own dedicated assembly and paint facilities.