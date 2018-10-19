Heck yeah, Porsche confirms Mission E Cross Turismo for production

The first Porsche Mission E concept, that curvaceous sedan, got confirmed for production and promptly changed its name to Taycan. Now, it's time for the second Mission E concept to walk down that same road.

Porsche has confirmed that it will bring the Mission E Cross Turismo to production. While it has not yet been renamed to match the Taycan, Porsche did confirm that the Mission E Cross Turismo will be a variant of Taycan, so its name is likely to change in the near future. After all, it'd be kind of weird to have two related vehicles with wildly different names.

Rough specifications for the production version of the Cross Turismo are pretty similar to what we know about the Taycan. Its electric motors will put out approximately 600 horsepower, and it should scoot its way to 62 mph in about 3.5 seconds. Porsche estimates an electric range above 500 km (310 miles), but it's worth noting that Porsche's estimate is based on the old NEDC system, which is being phased out in favor of the more accurate WLTP standard. EPA measurements for US cars usually come in lower than either European standard.

Perhaps one of the more interesting features of the Taycan, and the Mission E Cross Turismo as well, is its 800-volt charging system. This high-powered charging system can reportedly add 250 miles of range in just 15 minutes. However, it can only be done in conjunction with one of Porsche's own 800-volt chargers, which to start will be available primarily at its dealerships.

It took a surprisingly long time to confirm the Mission E Cross Turismo for production. It still seemed like a hard "maybe" as late as the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March, when we reported that its future was uncertain, but looking rosy. Consumer feedback was obviously good enough to warrant this official push to production. That said, don't expect it to arrive in a hurry or anything -- Porsche's first EV will be the standard Taycan, which is slated for release next year, and that's where the majority of its efforts will likely be focused for now.

This summer, we were lucky enough to take a ride in the Mission E Cross Turismo concept, which was still rough around the edges (it's a concept, after all), but it gave our editor Tim Stevens a preview of a radically redesigned user experience and helped him suss out what Porsche's idea of an electric car will feel like in the real world. But even if we were operating on pictures alone, we'd still be pretty darn excited for its arrival.

