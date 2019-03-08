Porsche collects loads of four-figure deposits for Taycan EV

We already knew Porsche planned to double output of its upcoming Taycan EV in the first year of production, thanks to overwhelming demand. Now, we have a more tangible idea of that demand, and it's impressive.

Porsche on Friday announced that it has identified more than 20,000 "people around the world with serious interest in" the Taycan. Now, before you cast this off by saying that anybody can put their name on a sheet, bear in mind that in Europe, Porsche was asking for a down payment of 2,500 euros (about $2,800). It might not be the same price for every market, but it shows people are willing to put their money where their mouths are.

"The overwhelming interest in the Taycan shows us that our customers and fans are just as excited about the first Porsche electric athlete as we are -- and we've therefore increased our production capacities," said Detlev von Platen, Porsche's board member for sales and marketing, in a statement.

Porsche had initially planned to build 20,000 Taycans in its first year. Overwhelming demand for this Teutonic electric sports car forced the company's hand, however, and it confirmed in January that it intended to double that production capacity to 40,000 units. It'll be built in the same Zuffenhausen facility that also makes the 911, as well as the 718 twins.

The Porsche Taycan is going to be pretty boss. Porsche estimates a 0-to-60-mph time of 3.5 seconds and a starting price between the Cayenne and Panamera, which would put it around $75,000. Its 350-kW, 800-volt charging system should add 185 miles of range in about 9 minutes, and it even has a charging agreement with Electrify America, one of the few EV infrastructure companies building chargers capable of these speeds. Its production form will be revealed before the end of the year.