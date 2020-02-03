Porsche's Heist Super Bowl ad: Go behind the scenes

If the simple fact that Porsche's 2020 Super Bowl ad The Heist is an impressive piece of short-form filmmaking isn't enough for you, then consider this: this is only the second time ever that the brand has made a Super Bowl commercial and that it took 150 people shooting in five locations to make it happen.

Yeah, we were impressed too -- and not only because the ad features a 917 race car driving on the street -- but also because it took on the difficult job of tying Porsche's long and illustrious sports and racing car past to its increasingly electric present and future thanks to some help from the Porsche Museum.

"We have a lot of experience preparing historic vehicles for all kinds of operations but driving a 917 through the center of Stuttgart, at night, was a first even for us," Alexander Klein, head of vehicle management and heritage experience at the Porsche Museum, said in a statement.

"When we traveled to the location in the Black Forest, the roads were covered in snow and stayed that way until the evening before the shoot. Fortunately, we were prepared and had different tyre profiles and compounds with us, especially for the racing cars. We did not make any technical changes to the museum vehicles though."

To show just how much effort was put into The Heist, Porsche released a behind-the-scenes featurette that does an excellent job of illustrating just how much technical coordination was needed during the six-day-long shoot that took place all over Germany.

If you liked The Heist -- and we know you did -- then this is also very much worth a look.