2020 Porsche Taycan 4S is a heck of a value

  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
  • 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S

Whether or not you're comparing it to other well-equipped EVs like the Tesla Model S, the Taycan's initial price announcement was certainly an eye-opener.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
1
of 62

But thankfully, the Turbo isn't the only trim in town. 

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
2
of 62

Following its initial debut, Porsche unveiled a much more affordable Taycan 4S, and after spending a day with this variant in the mountains north of Los Angeles, I'm of the belief that the $103,800 Taycan 4S is the one to get.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
3
of 62

The Porsche Taycan 4S costs more than a Tesla Model S Performance, despite having a lower range and less straight-line performance.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
4
of 62

But a rote comparison of the two doesn't tell the full story. 

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
5
of 62

Does the Taycan feel flashy and futuristic? Yes.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
6
of 62

Yet it still feels very much like a Porsche, and that comes through in many ways, from the forward visibility to the way it tackles Angeles Crest.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
7
of 62

The Taycan is less about building a Tesla competitor and more about building an electric Porsche that will appeal to the same people Porsche has been appealing to for decades -- Porschephiles.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
8
of 62

In that vein, it's already a success.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
9
of 62

Keep scrolling or clicking to see even more pictures of the 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
10
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
11
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
12
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
13
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
14
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
15
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
16
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
17
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
18
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
19
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
20
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
21
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
22
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
23
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
24
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
25
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
26
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
27
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
28
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
29
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
30
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
31
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
32
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
33
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
34
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
35
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
36
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
37
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
38
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
39
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
40
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
41
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
42
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
43
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
44
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
45
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
46
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
47
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
48
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
49
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
50
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
51
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
52
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
53
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
54
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
55
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
56
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
57
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
58
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
59
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
60
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
61
of 62
Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Porsche
62
of 62
Now Reading

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S is a heck of a value

Up Next

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S does the electric slide in Finland

Latest Stories

2021 Chevy Tahoe is richer and more refined

2021 Chevy Tahoe is richer and more refined

by
2021 Chevy Suburban debuts with optional diesel power

2021 Chevy Suburban debuts with optional diesel power

by
2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban carry shades of Silverado

2021 Chevy Tahoe and Suburban carry shades of Silverado

2:23
Ford cuts traffic, commute time in quantum computing test

Ford cuts traffic, commute time in quantum computing test

by
The Porsche Taycan 4S is equal parts wintertime warrior and drift machine

The Porsche Taycan 4S is equal parts wintertime warrior and drift machine

by