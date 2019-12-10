2020 Porsche Taycan 4S is a heck of a value

Whether or not you're comparing it to other well-equipped EVs like the Tesla Model S, the Taycan's initial price announcement was certainly an eye-opener.
But thankfully, the Turbo isn't the only trim in town.
Following its initial debut, Porsche unveiled a much more affordable Taycan 4S, and after spending a day with this variant in the mountains north of Los Angeles, I'm of the belief that the $103,800 Taycan 4S is the one to get.
The Porsche Taycan 4S costs more than a Tesla Model S Performance, despite having a lower range and less straight-line performance.
But a rote comparison of the two doesn't tell the full story.
Does the Taycan feel flashy and futuristic? Yes.
Yet it still feels very much like a Porsche, and that comes through in many ways, from the forward visibility to the way it tackles Angeles Crest.
The Taycan is less about building a Tesla competitor and more about building an electric Porsche that will appeal to the same people Porsche has been appealing to for decades -- Porschephiles.
In that vein, it's already a success.
