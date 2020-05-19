Polestar plants roots with first US retailers

Enlarge Image Polestar

Polestar checked off one major goal this year despite the coronavirus pandemic as production of the Polestar 2 electric car started in China. But despite the pandemic, the EV performance brand will motor ahead with its first round of retailers.

On Monday, Polestar said it will set up its first dealerships in Los Angeles and New York. Two additional locations will pop up in the San Francisco Bay Area as well. The brand doesn't want to call these dealerships, but rather "Polestar Spaces." Within, buyers will find non-commissioned Polestar Specialists to help out, but they're meant to complement the online-only retail process.

While these first showrooms will open in the second half of 2020, Polestar plans for additional retails spaces in 2021. Boston and Denver will be home to a Polestar Space, as will Washington, D.C. Retail locations in Texas and Florida will also crop up next year. These locations may seem random, but Polestar said 80% of 2 reservations come from within 150 miles of the selected locations. So, really, Polestar is bringing the market to buyers who want it most.

Those who live within the 150-mile radius can have their new car delivered to their home and picked up for future service. If you're outside the radius, you can set an appointment with a Polestar Specialist to work out a "convenient solution," the brand said. And just because retailers will only exist in certain areas, it doesn't mean Polestar cars won't be available. The company will sell to anyone in all 50 states.

While the Polestar 1 is on sale now, it's the Polestar 2 that's grabbed most of the headlines for its obvious Tesla Model 3 rival status. It starts at $59,900 before federal tax credits and other local incentives. The car should go around 275 miles on a single charge and buyers will be able to select a handful of options to spruce the 2 up to their liking.