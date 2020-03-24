Polestar 2 is ready to hit the streets this summer

The Polestar 2 has entered production.
The electric-car brand said on Tuesday production began in China despite the coronavirus outbreak.
The company named numerous steps it took to protect workers during the outbreak in China, which kept it right on schedule to start production.
Now, the first cars should be ready for shipping this summer.
It'll come with a range of about 275 miles, though EPA estimates aren't final.
Two electric motors will make 408 horsepower and 484 pound-feet of torque.
It's a slick-looking thing, that's for sure.
The interior is very handsome and packs an Android-powered infotainment system.
Europe will receive its cars first, then China and North America won't be far behind.