Polestar 2 EPA-estimated range falls short of previous calculations

Enlarge Image Polestar

The Polestar 2, while a very lovable and credible challenger to the Tesla Model 3 based on our first couple driving impressions, won't be one to topple range records. According to official estimates the EPA released for the 2 this week, the electric car will go 233 miles on a single charge.

First of all, that's lower than Polestar's internal estimate of 250 miles. Second, it falls short of the Model 3 Standard Range at 250 miles and way short of the Model 3 Long Range, which the EPA rates for 322 miles on a single charge. It's a bit of a bummer, honestly, for the Polestar because we think it's a terrific vehicle. But the folks at Polestar likely knew what was coming.

Back in August, Polestar and FT Techno released a peculiar study in which it directly compared the 2 with the Model 3 Performance and a few other EV rivals. The company knew its car didn't have the longest range estimate then, but it went ahead with the independent partner and pinned the 2 against the competition, no strings attached. It's clear now why the brand wanted that data. In the test, Polestar noted the 2 achieved second place with an efficient use of its "usable range." That's the range actually available to drivers. In this case, the independent test looked at the cars traveling at highway speeds to simulate a road trip at 70 mph. The Polestar 2 managed to use 82% of its range in a productive manner and went 205 miles with the climate control running.

In comparison, the Model 3 Performance went the furthest and clocked 234 miles before it ran out of juice during the test. However, the results showed it delivered the least amount of usable range with just 75% delivered during the test. The Model 3 Performance boasts a 299-mile range estimate. This data makes the Polestar 2 look a lot more competitive, even though we often judge EVs based on their total range estimates.

It's also worth noting the phrase "your mileage may vary" is very applicable when it comes to EVs. For example, the EPA rates the Porsche Taycan Turbo for 201 miles of range. Our very own Steven Ewing returned an easy 250 miles of range without sweating the battery level much at all. We'll need some seat time to see how the Polestar 2 translates in our own hands, but for now, color us a tad bummed with the 233-mile estimate.