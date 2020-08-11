2021 Polestar 2 EV stays fresh in the rain

A hurricane can't stop this thing from looking thoroughly modern.
This is the Polestar 2!
It's the second car and the first full-electric car from Polestar, the electrified spinoff from Volvo.
And you can see the family lineage on the outside.
It's a clean and simple exterior, distinctive despite its relationship to Volvo's offerings.
The all-electric powertrain offers up to 275 miles of range on a charge through all wheels.
This car lacked the performance upgrades, but was still plenty quick.
And it sports all sorts of special design cues, like this Polestar logo shining on the moonroof.
The frunk isn't the biggest, sure.
Thankfully there's plenty more room in the trunk.
The Polestar 2 is a killer ride, yours for around $60,000.
Keep going for more photos of the Polestar 2.
