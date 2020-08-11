2021 Polestar 2 EV stays fresh in the rain

A hurricane can't stop this thing from looking thoroughly modern.

Polestar 2
1 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This is the Polestar 2!

Polestar 2
2 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

It's the second car and the first full-electric car from Polestar, the electrified spinoff from Volvo.

Polestar 2
3 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

And you can see the family lineage on the outside.

Polestar 2
4 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

It's a clean and simple exterior, distinctive despite its relationship to Volvo's offerings.

Polestar 2
5 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The all-electric powertrain offers up to 275 miles of range on a charge through all wheels.

Polestar 2
6 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

This car lacked the performance upgrades, but was still plenty quick.

Polestar 2
7 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

And it sports all sorts of special design cues, like this Polestar logo shining on the moonroof.

Polestar 2
8 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The frunk isn't the biggest, sure.

Polestar 2
9 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Thankfully there's plenty more room in the trunk.

Polestar 2
10 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

The Polestar 2 is a killer ride, yours for around $60,000.

Polestar 2
11 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow

Keep going for more photos of the Polestar 2.  

Polestar 2
12 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Polestar 2
13 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Polestar 2
14 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Polestar 2
15 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Polestar 2
16 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Polestar 2
17 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Polestar 2
18 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Polestar 2
19 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Polestar 2
20 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Polestar 2
21 of 21
Tim Stevens/Roadshow
