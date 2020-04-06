Next Nissan Rogue launch on track despite coronavirus, report says

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

Nissan recently took all of its US plants offline in an effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn't going to delay the company's upcoming launches. Nissan says it's fully on track to debut the next-generation Rogue crossover this year, with sales expected to start this fall, Automotive News reports.

"The all-new Nissan Rogue will be in US showrooms this fall," a Nissan spokesperson told Automotive News on Monday. Nissan didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Despite a few small updates, the current Nissan Rogue has been on sale since late 2013. The compact Rogue is Nissan's best-selling vehicle in the US, with 350,447 examples finding homes in 2019. Still, that's a pretty hefty decline from 2018's sales figures, when 412,110 Rogues were sold. Year over year, that's a 15% drop.

Nissan hasn't confirmed any details about its new Rogue just yet, but recent patent filings with Brazil's Ministry of Economy give us a pretty good glimpse at the new crossover's design. The Rogue -- which is called the X-Trail in other countries, including Brazil -- will get a slightly more aggressive appearance, though its slim headlights and V-shaped grille will keep its styling in line with Nissan's other new products.

The Rogue is built at Nissan's plant in Smyrna, Tennessee, which is scheduled to be shut down until the end of April. Production of the new Rogue is expected to kick off this summer, ahead of the fall launch.