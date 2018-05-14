Nissan ProPilot Assist will expand to Rogue Sport in late 2018

Enlarge Image Nissan

Right now, Nissan's ProPilot Assist lane-holding system is only available on a small number of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles. But Nissan knows a good thing when it sees one, so expect that tech to expand to other models starting this year.

Nissan announced today that it plans to expand ProPilot Assist to the Nissan Rogue Sport later this year. It'll expand it to the Qashqai in Canada, as well, which is basically the same car with a different (and, to be honest, way cooler) name. It will likely arrive as part of a 2019 model-year upgrade, since the Rogue Sport was just updated as a 2018.5 model with additional standard safety systems.

It will expand ProPilot Assist to other models in the future, as well, but it's not clear which ones and when. It did say as part of earlier plans, however, that the tech should reach 20 different models across 20 markets by the end of 2022.

Currently, if you want a car with ProPilot Assist, your options are limited to the Nissan Rogue, the 2018 Nissan Leaf and the 2019 Infiniti QX50. The 2019 Nissan Altima will pick up the tech when it goes on sale in the fall, as well.

ProPilot Assist is Nissan's name for its suite of semi-autonomous driver assist tech. It's capable of holding the vehicle in the center of a highway lane while keeping pace with the traffic ahead. It's very firm about not taking your hands off the wheel, so it's basically a beefier version of adaptive cruise control. Its goal is to reduce driver fatigue on annoying highway slogs.