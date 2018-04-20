Half-model-year updates aren't common, and when they do occur, they're usually for minor updates. Enter the 2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport.

The 2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport adds standard safety systems, which both necessitated the half-model-year update as well as a slight price bump. New safety kit for every Rogue Sport includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The top SL trim gets adaptive cruise control standard, too, and it's available as an option on the mid-tier SV trim. That's it!

Enlarge Image Nissan

A base Nissan Rogue Sport S will set you back $22,110 with front-wheel drive, an increase of $470, likely to make up for the added cost of the new safety tech. Standard equipment includes LED running lights, satellite radio and a backup camera. All-wheel drive is available on every trim for an extra $1,350.

Stepping up to the Rogue Sport SV adds 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, keyless access and a $23,740 price tag. The tippy-top Rogue Sport SL boosts the fancy with heated front leather seats, remote engine start and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation.

No matter the trim, the engine is the same -- a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated I4 that puts out 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet of torque. The only available transmission is a CVT, and it comes with an Eco mode switch if you're feeling green. FWD Rogue Sports are rated at 25 mpg city and 32 mpg highway, while AWD drops those figures to 24 and 30, respectively.

