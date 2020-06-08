Nissan commercial vans will die off, report says

Nissan

Nissan's siege on the commercial van segment didn't go exactly as planned, and after a nearly a decade of opportunity to steal the show from popular Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler offerings, the Japanese automaker will reportedly hoist the white flag.

According to an Automotive News report on Monday, Nissan will pull the NV line of commercial vans from the market in the near future. It will include the smaller NV200 and the larger, Titan pickup-based NV series. The report cited a source close to the decision who summed up the decision: "We will exit" the commercial van segment.

A Nissan spokesperson told Roadshow, "Nissan is considering a number of opportunities to streamline the product portfolio and drive efficiencies within our manufacturing operations," but did not directly comment on its van business. "We will provide updates as available."

According to the website's tally, Nissan makes up a sliver of commercial van sales annually. Detroit's big three, meanwhile, scoop up the majority of buyers, though Ford has a commanding lead over rivals with about 50% of the market. Aside from Nissan, the only foreign automaker that sells commercial vans in the US is Mercedes-Benz.

Should Nissan formally announce an exit from the van segment, it wouldn't be a shocker. The automaker last month detailed its turnaround plan that will see the company ax numerous nameplates globally and retreat from a volume-driven, expansionist mindset set in place under ex-CEO and international fugitive Carlos Ghosn. While many models will die off, Nissan showed off the fresh crop of vehicles it will soon introduce, which includes the Ariya electric crossover, a new Frontier pickup and a next-gen Z sports car.

While it looks like the end of the purebred Nissan van, its exit may be temporary. The report suggested Nissan could eventually import a new commercial van from Europe via its alliance with Renault.