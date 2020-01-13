Nissan taking a serious look at a split from Renault alliance, report says

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

Former Nissan and Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn is a wanted international fugitive, but a free man. Following a wild escape that allegedly involved smuggling the man in a musical instrument case, a new report paints an unwell picture within the Renault-Nissan alliance.

According to the Financial Times on Sunday, Nissan has begun gaming out a total split from its longtime French partner Renault. The plans go as far as a total split from engineering and manufacturing, the publication said. Nissan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Two sources in the report said the relationship between both companies had become "toxic," and only worsened in the aftermath of Ghosn's departure in 2018. Fresh leadership at both automakers has, according to these sources, not helped the situation. Still, Renault's current chairman, Jean-Dominique Senard, is set to unveil new alliance projects that are aimed to show the partnership is still a healthy one.

However, the divorce plans supposedly look exactly at what Nissan gains from the relationship and what it would need to tackle should it decide to go it alone. It likely wouldn't be a forever thing, though. In a world where automakers continue pairing off to share the financial burden of technology development, Nissan would likely look to find a new friend out there.

And there's the matter of just how messy it would be for the automakers to end things. Both automakers have a combined purchasing operation, and FT reported the upcoming Nissan electric crossover based on the Ariya concept will use a co-developed platform with Renault.

Through it all, there's Ghosn, who's free to speak as he pleases at the moment. The former industry titan could have a lot to share.