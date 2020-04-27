2021 Audi A3 sedan COVID-19 and automakers iRacing PC Best car lease deals 2020 electric vehicles Coronavirus updates

Nissan Ariya electric SUV likely leaked in patent images

We know Nissan planned to pursue a production version and it looks like the design will be a very similar to the concept.

Listen
- 01:40
Nissan Ariya ConceptEnlarge Image

It was a handsome concept and should look good as a production car, too.

 Nissan

Boy, we've seen a lot of leaks surrounding Nissan recently. First it was patent images of the next Rogue, then it was legitimate photos of the Rogue from digital Nissan marketing material, and now it looks like the firm's next electric car is the subject of a new leak.

That'd be the production Nissan Ariya concept, which showed up in patent images over the weekend. The Instagram account car_secrets posted the photos on Sunday, and for what it's worth, it's the same account that leaked the purported Rogue photos. Judging by the photos, the production Ariya will be a near spitting image of the concept we saw at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show.

View this post on Instagram

قامت نيسان بتسجيل براءة الاختراع رسومات سيارة دفع رباعي كهربائية في الأرجنتين ٠ قامت نيسان بتسجيل الرسومات والصور الأولية للنسخة الإنتاجية لسيارة الدفع الرباعي الكهربائية الجديدة كليًا اريا في الأرجنتين ٠ كشفت عنها نيسان لاول مرة بنسخة كونسبت في معرض طوكيو لعام 2019 وذكرت نيسان انها تتسارع السيارة الكهربائية من 0-100 في اقل من 5 ثواني مع نظام دفع رباعي كهربائي محرك مثبت بالمحاور الأمامية و المحرك الثاني مثبت بالمحاور الخلفية تقطع مسافة 480 كم خلال سعة واحدة بالكهرباء ٠ من الرسومات توضح لنا هوية الواجهة الأمامية بحرف V موشن بشكل مختلف مع وجود كشافات الضباب الأمامية مع المصد بشكل مختلف عن النسخة الاختبارية ٠ صور الرسومات تعتبر مسربة اخر ثلاث صور هي نسخة الكونسبت ٠ #فورد #شيفروليه #لينكولين #كاديلاك #جي_ام #جي_ام_سي #تويوتا #لكزس #نيسان #انفينيتي #هوندا #ميتسوبيشي #هيونداي #كيا #مرسيدس #أودي #بي_ام #مازدا

A post shared by أسرار السيارات cars_secrets (@cars_secrets) on

Nothing seems totally redone in these images, save for some expected tweaks for a production car. It seems like there are new light accents in the front bumper, the lower part of the grille features some elements akin to production, rather than the show car, and the side profile reveals the flap for a charging point on the driver's side. Caps for parking sensors and a tow hook also appear in these patent photos, lending credibility to the fact these pictures provide a good look at the production car.

Nissan's particularly proud of the front grille, which will translate to production. The automaker previously said this piece will house the Ariya's array of driver-assist features in a discreet manner. It even came up with a nifty name for the piece: the Tech Shield. The design and engineering feat isn't totally new, but it's starting to become more widespread and trickle down from luxury cars to more affordable vehicles.

Nissan didn't immediately return a request for comment on these images, but don't expect the company to speak about a future vehicle -- let alone a big vehicle launch for the brand. This will be the automaker's second electric car after years of learnings from the Leaf hatchback. We'll likely see the electric SUV debut late this year or sometime next year.

Now playing: Watch this: Nissan Ariya concept is the shape of things to come
2:03
More From Roadshow
2020 Nissan Rogue review: Aging gracefully
2020 Nissan Sentra review: Super commuter
2020 Nissan Titan XD first drive: Extra medium