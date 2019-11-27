2020 Nissan Rogue Sport costs more, but active safety tech now standard

Enlarge Image Nissan

Active safety equipment headlines the updates to the 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport, but it'll cost buyers a smidge more.

Nissan said on Tuesday the 2020 Rogue Sport, the standard Rogue's smaller sibling, will start at $24,335 after a $1,095 destination fee. That's $900 more than the 2019 model, but if you value safety gear, it's a price hike to swallow. The starting price reflects a base Rogue Sport S trim that comes standard with a 7-inch touchscreen outfitted with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, cloth seats, LED daytime running lights and steel wheels with wheel covers. Adding all-wheel drive is a $1,350 option across the board.

As for the now-standard active safety gear, it includes automatic emergency braking and even rear automatic braking. Blind-spot monitors and lane-departure warning are also included. Those looking for adaptive cruise control will need to step up to the SV trim, where Nissan's ProPilot Assist is optional.

Speaking of the SV trim, it will set buyers back $25,845 -- a $610 increase from the 2019 model. This is where the base steel wheels swap out for some nicer 17-inch aluminum wheels (optional for the base S trim) and Nissan adds its "Intelligent Key" feature for easy entry and push-button start. You'll need to pay up for things like heated seats, however.

The range-topping Rogue Sport SL starts at $29,545 and comes standard with adaptive cruise control, leather upholstery and more comforts. Before other options, the most expensive Rogue Sport is the SL with AWD, which rings up with a $30,895 price tag.

No matter the trim, power comes from a 2.0-liter inline-four engine with 141 horsepower. Power flows to a CVT and to the front wheels, unless you tick the box for AWD.

Also new for 2020 is slightly refreshed styling up front. Nissan has slapped an updated "V-Motion" grille on the front and paired it with a new hood and bumper. Buyers can also select a new 19-inch wheel design and choose two new exterior colors: Nitro Lime Metallic and Monarch Orange Metallic. Look for the crossover at dealers in the near future.