Mustang Mach-E: Over 48,000 of Ford's EV Recalled Due to Possible Battery Issue

Ford on Tuesday issued a recall of 48,924 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles due to a possible battery malfunction. The issue could render the crossover unable to start or lead to loss of power while in motion, according to CNBC, which earlier reported the recall.

Affected vehicles include 2021 and 2022 models manufactured at Ford's Cuautitlan plant in Mexico between May 27, 2020 and May 24, 2022. A Ford spokesperson told CNET that a software update is expected to remedy the issue and is anticipated to be available over-the-air sometime next month.

