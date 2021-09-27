Ford issues pair of recalls for 2021 Mustang Mach-E, for improperly bonded glass

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford's Mustang Mach-E electric SUV has been a runaway hit since it launched last year and has outsold its sportier, ICE-powered cousin on multiple occasions. It's an exciting new model that shows the way forward for the Blue Oval, but, as with any new model, there are problems.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and Ford have issued a pair of recalls for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E, and both have to do with improperly bonded glass that could fall out in the event of a crash.

The first recall, NHTSA campaign 21V711000, affects 17,692 vehicles and stems from windshields that were improperly bonded to the vehicle body at the factory. The fix for this is pretty simple: Your Ford dealer removes and rebonds the windscreen properly.

The second recall, NHTSA campaign 21V712000, affects 13,544 vehicles and stems from the Mach-E's panoramic glass roof also being improperly bonded at the factory, though this is an issue of the factory not using enough sealant. This fix, however, is even more straightforward than the windshield recall because it involves Ford techs applying more urethane sealer, rather than removing the entire panel and rebonding it.

As is the case with all recalls, this work will be performed free of charge at your dealer, and Ford expects to send notices out to owners of affected vehicles on or around Oct. 27. If you have questions about these recalls, you can reach out to Ford's customer service department at 866-436-7332; reference recall 21C22 for the windshield issue or 21S42 for the glass roof issue.