Ford Recalls 464 Mustang Mach-E EVs for Wonky Software

What's happening Ford issued a small recall for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E over software safety concerns. Why it matters The software issue at the heart of the recall may increase the risk of a crash until it is fixed. What's next Ford will notify owners through the mail, and a subsequent over-the-air software update should fix the problem right up.

Over-the-air software updates aren't just helpful for adding features over time. This new bit of car tech can also help fix vehicles subject to recall without even approaching a dealership, and we'll see that in effect with Ford's latest recall.

Ford recently issued a recall for 464 examples of the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. The vehicles covered under this recall were not produced in VIN order, so Ford recommends that concerned owners call their dealership to confirm whether or not their vehicle is included in the recall. Every Mach-E under this recall has all-wheel drive.

The issue stems from the software in the powertrain control module, which contains the electronics that help deliver power to the wheels. According to documents filed with NHTSA, a bug can cause the car's safety software to always report a torque value of zero on the secondary axle. If that happens, the vehicle "may ignore a possible unintended acceleration, unintended deceleration, or unintended vehicle movement on the secondary axle," according to the NHTSA report, which increases the risk of a crash. It may also "incorrectly detect a lateral hazard on the primary axle," which could cause the vehicle to enter a speed-limited limp mode.

Ford first learned of the issue in March. The automaker then discovered a report of a vehicle improperly going into limp mode. After further researching the issue, Ford approved a recall in early May. The automaker has not received any reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem.

Thankfully, many owners won't even need to go to the dealership to solve the underlying issue. Ford will send remedied software to affected vehicles through over-the-air updates this month. However, owners do still have the choice to have technicians apply the update at the dealership. Both methods are free, but if anyone did end up paying their dealer prior to the recall notification, Ford does have a reimbursement plan in place. Affected owners should receive a notice in the mail within a couple weeks.