Nissan has found some success with its blacked-out Midnight Edition vehicles, offering the special trim line on six of its sedan and crossover models. As of 2018, we can bump that number up to nine as Nissan's trucks get the super-mysterious treatment for the next model year.

The Titan, Titan XD and Frontier Midnight Edition will be available in late fall of 2017. The appearance package includes a whole lot of black body parts: grille, wheels, step rails, rearview mirrors, door handles and Midnight Edition badging. However, the front and rear bumpers maintain the same body color -- just to switch it up.

Nissan

The package will be available with the full-size Titan and Titan XD Crew Cab SV and SL trims in four-wheel or two-wheel drive, but you'll need to pony up an extra $5,550 for the 5.0-liter diesel engine in the XD to get all the mysterious-looking goodies. The Midnight Edition Titans will be available in Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic and Pearl White.

You can add the Midnight Edition treatment to the midsize Frontier only in the Crew Cab SV automatic with your choice for four-wheel or two-wheel drive. Paint options are similar to the Titan's: Magnetic Black, Gun Metallic and Glacier White.

It's a bummer the Midnight Edition isn't available on Nissan's Pro-4x trim for the Frontier and Titan. This off-road specific model comes with Bilstein shocks, skid plates and a locking rear differential. Hey, even desert folks want to look good.

No word on pricing yet but it ain't cheap. The Midnight Edition Altima is a $2,960 premium over the base model, but on Nissan's popular crossover, the Murano, it jumps to a whopping $13,295 over the base model price. However, that Midnight Edition Murano is also the top trim. We expect a price point closer to $3,000 than $13,000.