Black out with Nissan's expanded Midnight Edition lineup

Chicago once again proves itself as the auto show for incremental adjustments with Nissan's latest collection of affordable aesthetic enhancement.

Previously only available on the Maxima SR, Nissan has expanded its Midnight Edition package to six different models -- Sentra, Altima, Maxima, Rogue, Murano and Pathfinder. Each package costs a different amount of money, and certain additions differ by vehicle, but they all share certain components, including black wheels, a black spoiler, black mirror caps and special floor mats.

Enlarge Image Nissan

Sentra SR Midnight Edition is available on both Sentra SR and SR Turbo models, and it includes the parts mentioned above for $490. The Altima SR Midnight Edition adds low-profile tires, LED headlights and remote engine start for $990. The Maxima SR Midnight Edition adds a rear diffuser to the collection of parts mentioned above, and it runs for $1,195.

Over on the crossover side, the Rogue Midnight Edition is offered on the SV trim and adds black roof rails, black splash guards, black cross bars, a rear bumper protector and illuminated kick plates for $990. The Murano Midnight Edition is offered on Platinum models and adds black roof rails and black splash guards for $1,195. Finally, the Pathfinder Midnight Edition carries the standard additions, plus black splash guards and a chrome bumper protector, for $1,195.

Thankfully, buyers won't be limited to a single paint color. Instead, you get to choose from four -- black, white, gray and red. The packages are on sale now, so there's no waiting necessary if you're in a big ol' hurry.

The decision to expand the lineup was simple -- currently, 85 percent of Maxima SR sales include the Midnight Edition package. If it works for that car, it should work for the whole lineup, right? Nissan's about to find out.

