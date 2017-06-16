2017 Nissan Titan King Cab an affordable alternative

The Nissan Titan King Cab is the Goldilocks of the Titan lineup -- it's larger than a single cab, but not as massive as a four-door crew cab. Its pricing isn't much more expensive than the single cab, whether opting for the light-duty or XD model.

The 2017 Titan King Cab, which is on sale right now, starts at $32,550 for a base Titan S King Cab with rear-wheel drive. Moving up to four-wheel drive adds $3,030 to the price. If you want a few more niceities, the King Cab SV starts at $35,930, with 4WD once again adding $3,030 to the price. If you want the most capable light-duty Titan available, the Pro-4X King Cab is 4WD-only and it'll set you back $43,290.

Enlarge Image Nissan

The half-ton Titan King Cab comes with one bed, measuring 6.5 feet in length. Its max towing capacity is 9,420 pounds, and its max payload capacity comes in at 1,640 pounds. The only engine on offer is a 5.6-liter V8 with 390 horsepower.

The base price of the King Cab is only a few thousand more than the single-cab Titan, which starts at $29,580. As with the single cab, there's no SL or Platinum trim available for the King Cab -- you'll have to move up to the light-duty crew cab if you want to get properly fancy.

If you need a more capable Titan, the medium-duty Titan XD is also available in King Cab configuration with the same 5.6-liter V8. It starts at $33,560 for the rear-wheel-drive Titan XD S King Cab, with the SV trim commanding $37,960. Again, four-wheel drive is an extra $3,030 for either trim. The Titan XD Pro-4X will set you back $45,440. The gas-engine XD offers the best payload capacity of the Titan lineup, at 2,710 pounds with the right equipment.

If that still isn't enough, the XD can be had with a 5.0-liter Cummins diesel V8. It's also the most expensive combination, with the diesel XD King Cab starting at $40,110. The SV comes in at $44,010, and the Pro-4X slots in at $50,490. 4WD pricing makes less sense with the diesel engine, adding $3,530 to the S trim, but only $2,530 on the SV.