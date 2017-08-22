Mercedes set to bring big hypercars, small EVs to Frankfurt

Last week, it was announced that nine major global brands would skip this year's Frankfurt Auto Show. Well, they might not be missed, because Mercedes is about to unveil so many damned cars, it may as well be the entire show.

The biggest Mercedes-Benz unveil at Frankfurt will undoubtedly be Project One, the company's first hypercar. Its powertrain is little more than a Formula 1 powertrain modified to not break as often, which means the lucky people who buy this car are truly purchasing a racecar for the road. We've seen the powertrain up close -- all that remains is the body.

Mercedes-Benz will also bring a new electric EQ concept to Frankfurt. The first, Generation EQ, was a crossover about the size of a GLC-class. This new one will be a compact vehicle, likely sized around the CLA-Class and built to compete with the likes of the Volkswagen ID.

Smart, another Daimler subsidiary, will also have a world premiere in Frankfurt. It'll debut a new concept that focuses on four different areas -- connectivity, autonomy, sharing and electricity. Basically, it'll be a small EV that drives itself and is shared between multiple people in an urban setting, and your phone will probably be the key.

If you think that's it, nope, we're still going. Mercedes will also debut the GLC F-Cell EQ Power, which I'm pretty sure is the same GLC F-Cell that was initially announced in June 2016. It is a hydrogen fuel cell plug-in, meaning its battery can receive charge from either the hydrogen fuel cell or an EV charger. It would offer a bit more flexibility than a standard hydrogen car, although when it debuted, its 9-kWh battery only offered about 31 miles per charge.

We're still going. The public will also get to see the new 2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class in both coupe and convertible forms, as well as in hi-po AMG trim. We've already driven (and enjoyed) the 2018 S-Class sedan, and we're sure the coupe and convertible won't disappoint. The X-Class pickup truck will also be in Frankfurt, because even Germany needs a truck or two on display.

The 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show's press days kick off on September 12.