Here's your first look at the Mercedes-AMG hypercar's powertrain

Mercedes-AMG has already given out a few details of its upcoming hypercar, dubbed Project One. Now, we can finally take a look at how it all comes together.

The performance sub-brand of Mercedes-Benz released a new teaser for Project One today, showcasing the ridiculous Formula 1-derived powertrain. We already know it will put out more than 1,000 horsepower, thanks to a plug-in hybrid system that mates a 1.6-liter gas V6 to four electric motors, one at each wheel.

The engine, mounted midship, sports a massive air intake up top, which will integrate into the body with a bit more elegance than a Formula 1 car. Its lithium-ion battery sits low and flat just behind the front axle. Stuck between the engine and the battery is a litany of electronic components, the same components you'd find tucked into a 2015-ish-era Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 car.

It's complicated, it's powerful, and it's unlike any other road car in existence. If you've been yearning for a Formula 1 car for the road, here's the best way to make that happen.