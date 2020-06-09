Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition throws in sporting touches

Look on with envy, world. The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition is just for the US. Well, it'll only appeal to those hanging around the 1%, but still.

Mercedes-Benz revealed the special Maybach sedan on Tuesday. And aside from dimming the lights on the entire design motif, the S650 Night Edition tosses in some sporting touches. Most of them come by the way of carbon fiber elements and the overall package is pretty sinister.

The outside of the sedan still gets the Maybach radiator grille that differentiates the car from a typical Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but the rear dons a discreet carbon fiber spoiler. The Night Edition also rocks a set of 20-inch Maybach wheels with a smoked shadow finish, according to the brand. The exterior color is obsidian black, keeping things in line with the special edition's name.

Inside, there's a lovely combination of colors to match the exterior. Nappa leather covers the interior and seats in a porcelain color with black accents and real carbon fiber inserts break up the dark black look with their natural gray color. The floor mats are also leather with porcelain diamond stitching. This is a Maybach, after all.

The rear retains its two executive seats with their respective entertainment centers, reclining function and power calf rests. Meanwhile, front passengers receive seats with a massage function. The ambient lighting reaches throughout the cabin, however, and the steering wheel combines real wood with the same Nappa leather from the seat upholstery. Other comforts include a Burmeister sound system, front and rear seats with heating and ventilating abilities and dual 12.3-inch displays for the driver's gauge cluster and infotainment.

Since this is merely a cosmetic package, there's still a familiar twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 engine under the big ol' hood. Drivers, or an owner's chauffeur, will have 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, and 0-60 mph will happen in 4.3 seconds. It's still impressive considering the car weighs over 5,000 pounds. The big sedan will remain planted, too, thanks to the "Magic Body Control" suspension.

For those with $242,950 burning a digital hole in their bank accounts, the Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition is available now. Keep in mind, there will only be 15 of them made.