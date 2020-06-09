Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition: Carbon fiber touches abound

Some carbon fiber elements and fancy smoked wheels make this luxurious sedan look more sinister.

The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition is just for the US and tosses in some sporty elements.

This is still a super luxurious sedan, but the overall look of the Night Edition is pretty sinister with the 20-inch smoked Maybach wheels.

Inside, it's black, porcelain and carbon fiber.

Ambient lighting extends throughout the sedan.

Yes, these are good wheels.

There's also a very small carbon fiber spoiler.

Mercedes will make just 15 of these.

The asking price? $242,950.

