Some carbon fiber elements and fancy smoked wheels make this luxurious sedan look more sinister.
The Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition is just for the US and tosses in some sporty elements.
This is still a super luxurious sedan, but the overall look of the Night Edition is pretty sinister with the 20-inch smoked Maybach wheels.
Inside, it's black, porcelain and carbon fiber.
Ambient lighting extends throughout the sedan.
Yes, these are good wheels.
There's also a very small carbon fiber spoiler.
Mercedes will make just 15 of these.
The asking price? $242,950.
Mercedes-Maybach S650 Night Edition: Carbon fiber touches abound
