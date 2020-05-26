2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class front end revealed in official teaser

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has released the first official teaser for the next-gen S-Class sedan, actually showing the car's front end without any camouflage. Code-named W223, it will be the seventh generation of Mercedes' flagship sedan when it goes on sale as a 2021 model.

The new S-Class will stick fairly closely to the current model in terms of styling, but we can see that the grille is larger and more angular, there is more intricate detailing in the lower bumper, and the headlights are slimmer and seem to have super-fancy LED tech. This is a Luxury Line model, with more subdued styling cues and a classic grille with a three-pointed star hood ornament; an AMG Line version will be available with more aggressive bumpers and wheels.

Although we can't see the rest of the car's body in this teaser, there won't be many surprises. The S-Class will retain its soft sculpting and clean lines, but the taillights will be thin and horizontal this time around. Interestingly, it seems from spy photos that the S-Class will be available with either traditional door handles or flush, Tesla-like units.

While the exterior will be evolutionary in design, the interior is where Mercedes is really getting radical. Photos of the S-Class' cabin undisguised were recently posted online (see above) that show the car's massive central touchscreen and minimalist dashboard that reminds us of the EQS concept. Most intriguing is the giant hole behind the gauge cluster screen, which looks to be for an advanced head-up display -- maybe one with augmented reality.

Expect the new S-Class to usher in all sorts of technology and safety features, as the S-Class usually does, including more advanced semi-autonomous tech than what's currently out there. All of the S-Class' powertrains will likely have 48-volt mild-hybrid setups, from the "base" inline-six engine to the top-end AMG V8. Rear-wheel drive should remain standard with all-wheel drive as an option.

Mercedes says the new S-Class will be released in the second half of 2020 with an expected debut in the next few months. It will be followed by at least one high-performance AMG model and a super-lux Maybach variant, the latter of which may still be available with a V12 engine.