Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Mercedes-Benz brings Apple Music integration to MBUX

The new C-Class and S-Class are going to be the first models to get Apple Music, but others will follow.

Listen
- 00:57
21c0347-003

Apple Music joins Amazon Music, Spotify and Tidal in being natively integrated into MBUX.

 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system is among our favorites to use. It's powerful, responsive and thanks to its excellent natural speech recognition, it's easy to use while driving. Now, it's getting better, because according to an announcement made Wednesday by Mercedes, MBUX is getting Apple Music integration.

Apple Music isn't the first streaming platform to come to MBUX, but it's definitely a big leap forward, particularly for iPhone users. It joins Spotify, Tidal and Amazon Music, and it gives users access to upwards of 75 million songs.

To take advantage of the Apple Music integration, Mercedes owners need to enable it in their personal "Mercedes Me" account just as they would with Spotify, Tidal and so on. Then, as long as they already have smartphone data set up for MBUX, they can stream away.

The forthcoming C-Class and S-Class will be the first to have the new integration, but other Mercedes owners with MBUX-equipped vehicles will get access to it after an over-the-air update gets pushed out sometime later this year.

2022 Mercedes-Maybach S680 4Matic is the luxury sedan to end them all

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class levels up with sexy looks,...
5:17