Mercedes will complete the E-Class with Cabriolet debut in Geneva

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz foreshadows the debut of its E-Class series of vehicles' newest member with a dark peek at the 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet.

The open top four-seater will join the sedan, coupe and (in European markets) wagon variants, completing the updates to the series when it debuts at the 2017 Geneva Auto Show in just two weeks.

Like the model that precedes it, the new Cabriolet should feature a power retractable hardtop look. It's a heck of a lot like the 2018 E-Class Coupe -- which only just debuted back in December -- when that top is raised. I also expect the Coupe's 3.0-liter V6 engine to make an appearance under the hood with its 329 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque in tow. The automaker's new suite of cabin tech and semi-autonomous driver aid technologies should complete the new package.

Mercedes-Benz, Daimler AG

The new E-Cab will share the stage in Switzerland with six other premieres from the Mercedes-Maybach and Mercedes-AMG sub-brands.

The performance-oriented AMG will debut a new "alternative drive" concept car -- I'm hoping for something sexy and electric to complement the German automaker's new EQ electrification initiative -- alongside a trio of special edition models, including the AMG GT C Roadster "Edition 50," the C63 S Cabriolet "Ocean Blue Edition" and C43 Coupe "Night Edition." Rounding out the bunch is the premiere of the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon.

Meanwhile, the rugged G-Class has its poshness cranked up to 11 with an appearance by the Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet. This variation augments the SUV with Maybach's high-level of cabin luxury as well as a power-operated fabric top. Don't expect to see this one sold in the US anytime soon.

Stay tuned to all of Roadshow's coverage of the 2017 Geneva Auto Show for more details, photos and video as they emerge.

