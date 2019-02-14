Mercedes-Benz EQC is reportedly already sold out for its first year

Teymur Madjderey/Mercedes-Benz

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC isn't in drivers' hands just yet, but the automaker says its new electric car is already sold out for its first year of production. On top of that, Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars Dieter Zetsche told a German newspaper there's doubt as to whether production could even meet demand next year. Mercedes has not announced planned production figures for the model.

"We are sure that we will not be able to meet the demand in 2019 and probably not by 2020," Zetsche told Die Welt. "But we're doing everything we can to achieve the maximum capacity."

The EQC launch comes as Mercedes works to electrify all its models by 2020, which could range from hybridization to full-electric powertrains.

Although we're still waiting for exact range figures and pricing for the 2020 Mercedes EQC, the electric vehicle is set to debut in the US in 2020. The car packs two electric motors, with total output rated for 402 horsepower and 564 pound-feet of torque, and will use an 80-kilowatt-hour battery pack. In an early test of the car, Roadshow's Steven Ewing was able to drive an EQC an indicated 228 miles with about 7 percent battery charge remaining, which signals the car should offer a solid driving range.

Production of the EQC is set to start in Bremen, Germany, soon, with additional production in China following later in the year. With the new model not coming to the US until next year, it'll trail behind the market launch of the Audi E-Tron electric crossover, which will launch this summer, and the Jaguar I-Pace, which is already on sale in the US. Not to mention Tesla's well-known Model X.

Mercedes will also use the EQ name for other future electric cars. One such model was previewed in 2017 as the Concept EQA. The automaker plans to sell 10 EVs by 2022.