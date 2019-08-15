McQueen-driven, original Bullitt Mustang will head to auction

Historic Vehicle Association

Those itching to attend Mecum Kissimmee in 2020, bring a padded bank account because a very special car will be looking for a new home. None other than the original 1968 Ford Mustang GT from the classic film Bullitt is headed to auction.

Mecum made the consignment official on Wednesday, and in the release, said it expects the Bullitt Mustang to join the ranks of "the most valuable American-made collector cars ever sold at auction." Indeed, this car is special, not just to Ford Mustang fans, but hordes of other auto enthusiasts. It's mostly known for its role in the iconic chase scene that helped define Hollywood car chases for decades to come.

As if the car need any more cachet, Steve McQueen drove the hero car in the film. That should help make this auction unforgettable, as it's hard to put a price on just how much the Bullitt Mustang is worth. Mecum wasn't ready to say how much it expects the car will command, but it's likely worth millions.

At the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Ford presented the original Bullitt Mustang, the same car seen here, alongside its 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt special edition. The whole production helped celebrate the film's 50th anniversary. The current owner inherited the car from his father, and so the story goes, McQueen himself tried to persuade the original owner to sell it to him. That never happened.

At the time of its presentation to the public, auto enthusiast site Hagerty took a closer look at the totally unrestored Bullitt Mustang and ventured the car is probably worth around $4 million. That's when the current owner said it wasn't for sale. Knowing it's up for grabs, I can easily imagine a bidding war brewing. We'll know how much the car is worth to collectors when Mecum Kissimmee kicks off Jan. 2, 2020.