2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt gets $1,215 price hike for some reason

It's a pretty routine occurrence for vehicle pricing to change year over year; a once-optional package becomes standard equipment, some new tech finds its way into the cabin. But when a car enters a new model year with a price hike for no apparent reason, we have to wonder, what gives?

That's the story with the 2020 Ford Mustang Bullitt, according to a CarsDirect report published Wednesday. The site spoke with a Ford spokesperson who confirmed the 2020 Bullitt carries over unchanged from the 2019 model, but costs $48,905 (including $1,095 for destination) -- a $1,215 increase.

A Ford representative confirmed the 2020 model year pricing, and told Roadshow, "Content is carry-over from 2019."

The 2020 Bullitt is a full $12,180 more expensive than the base Mustang GT, but it comes with a number of upgrades that make it worth the extra coin. For starters, you get 20 more horsepower, a higher top speed (163 miles per hour), black exhaust tips and an active exhaust. Plus, you get supercool 19-inch wheels and a cue-ball shifter for the six-speed manual transmission.

There's no denying the fact that the Ford Mustang Bullitt is awesome; we loved throwing it around the streets of San Francisco. It might cost a little more, and for no real reason, but it's still a heck of a car.