If you missed out on seeing the original Bullitt Mustang at the Detroit Auto Show in January, don't fret because it will be on display in Washington D.C. in the shadow of the Washington Monument.

The car, which had been thought lost for decades, made its grand reentry into the spotlight when it was driven out onto the stage of the Ford booth alongside the new 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt. Understandably, the car generated a lot of excitement from both the motoring public in general and from the National Historic Vehicle Register.

The National Historic Vehicle Register is a project by the Historic Vehicle Association (HVA) to identify and preserve historically significant vehicles in America. So far, the register has just 24 vehicles, of which the 1968 Ford Bullitt Mustang is one.

To commemorate the Bullitt car's induction into the register, it will be displayed in a glass case on the Lawn in our nation's capital alongside the 15-millionth Ford Model T for one month as part of the HVA's Cars at the Capital celebration.

"To see the Bullitt under glass within steps of the Smithsonian museums, the Lincoln Memorial and the Washington Monument is a fitting tribute to automobiles that have transcended utility to become truly iconic examples of America's culture," said Carl Widmann, Ford Mustang chief engineer.

Among the other cars on the register are the first Camaro ever produced, the famous lowrider Gypsy Rose, the Buick Y-Job and the No. 10 GM Futurliner.