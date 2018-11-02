McLaren Senna GTR shows the world is never enough for Woking

Enlarge Image McLaren

I wouldn't blame you if you thought the McLaren Senna was pretty close to the limit of how ridiculous McLaren's cars can get, but there's an even crazier variant of the Senna on the way -- the Senna GTR.

McLaren has finally seen fit to drop some details about its upcoming track-only performance coupe, the Senna GTR. The car first debuted in prototype form at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and since that point, the automaker has been hard at work bringing it closer to production.

Now that it's closer to production, we finally have some numbers to pin to the thing. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 will put out 814 brake horsepower (25 more than the normal Senna) and 590 pound-feet of torque. Its suspension is based on the system McLaren uses in its GT3 racing program. Wearing a set of Pirelli racing slicks and using the same brakes as the standard Senna, McLaren estimates the Senna GTR will generate over 3g of deceleration force, 20 percent above the road-legal Senna.

And then there's the aerodynamics. Thanks in part to its active aerodynamics, additional tweaks to the body will contribute to a net downforce of 2,205 pounds. Yes, that's right -- this car makes a literal ton of downforce, more than the Dodge Viper ACR with its Extreme Aero upgrade. You can get an idea of what the Senna GTR's aero will look like based on the new design sketch at the top of this story. Compared to the Senna, it'll have a wider body, larger splitters and diffusers and an adjusted rear wing.

Since the Senna GTR is only for the track, McLaren did away with a whole bunch of creature comforts. All the airbags are gone, as are the infotainment screen and the moving gauge display. A racing-style steering wheel replaces the standard one. The only bits of comfort that remain are air conditioning and, strangely enough, radar-based autobrake.

The Senna GTR enters dynamic testing this month, with deliveries expected to begin all the way in September 2019. Only 75 will be built, carrying price tags around $1.4 million each before taxes.