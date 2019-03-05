McLaren announces plans for a new grand touring model in Geneva

Enlarge Image McLaren

McLaren used its Geneva Motor Show press conference Tuesday to announce that the British company will build a new "Grand Tourer" model. The GT's name has yet to be revealed, but McLaren did show a heavily camouflaged photo of the car.

The fourth car to debut under McLaren's so-called Track25 business plan, the new grand tourer will not be part of one of the company's existing model ranges. Instead, McLaren describes it as a "unique, tailored model" that, while still a high-performance mid-engined machine, will offer high levels of everyday livability.

"It will be a car that combines competition levels of performance with continent-crossing capability, wrapped in a beautiful lightweight body," said McLaren Automotive CEO Mike Flewitt. "It's a car that has been designed for distance and one that will also provide the comfort and space expected of a Grand Tourer."

As with all its models, McLaren will focus on performance engineering even with the grand tourer, promising it'll be the quickest and lightest model in its class, with the best power-to-weight ratio. McLaren wouldn't say which cars it considers to be competitors to the forthcoming GT, but did say it'll "share its DNA with the 250-mph McLaren Speedtail."

More information on the new car will be rolled out over the following months, with McLaren promising updates on its website at cars.mclaren.com/newrules. Given how much we like the company's existing performance cars, we're eager to learn more about McLaren's first proper GT.