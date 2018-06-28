McLaren 600LT is a longer, leaner, meaner 570S

More power. Less weight. Better aero. Oh, and top-exit exhausts. The McLaren 600LT -- for Longtail -- is much, much more than a reworked 570S.

Of course, the 570S is a hell of a foundation on which to build. The Longtail adds new carbon fiber bodywork: The front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser and fixed rear wing are all unique to the 600LT. Combine that with the lighter top-exit pipes and you've got a car that's 211.6 pounds lighter than an equivalent 570S, despite being 2.9 inches longer.

That lighter, restyled bodywork additionally improves aerodynamics and increases downforce at speed. A 600LT-specific set of Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo R tires will likely offer better grip for even better on-track prowess.

Nestled amidships is the same twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter V8 as the 570S, with a stronger cooling system and reduced back pressure, thanks to a super short exhaust. Power is increased to 592 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque -- increases of 30 and 14, respectively, over a 570S.

Enlarge Image McLaren

Inside, the 600LT can be fitted with the carbon fiber racing seats from the McLaren P1. Otherwise, the cabin largely carries over from the 570S, with leather and Alcantara covering most surfaces.

McLaren says production volume of the hand-assembled 600LT will be "strictly limited." It's also unclear exactly how much the 600LT will cost, but it's fair to assume it'll command a pretty premium over the nearly $190,000 base price of a 570S. But I'm sure it'll be worth every penny.