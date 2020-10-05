Mazda Heroes program gives 50 100th Anniversary Miatas away to good samaritans

Mazda

It always seems like Mazda is angling real hard to be the "feelgood car company," and that is especially true with its latest bit of philanthropy, which it's calling "Mazda Heroes: Honoring The Human Spirit." This program, which Mazda announced on Monday, seeks to honor 50 individuals who have selflessly dedicated themselves to their communities during this unmitigated dumpster fire of a year.

Being Mazda, the form that this honorarium is taking is the new and very limited Mazda MX-5 Miata 100th Anniversary Special Edition with its white paint and special red roof and red interior. It's a handsome way to say thanks to people for going above and beyond for others.

"This year marks Mazda's 100th Anniversary. We had hoped this time would be filled with moments of celebration and appreciation for our fans, employees and partners. But given the many tragic events of 2020, we decided to express, in another way, our brand's unique heritage of trying to make things better," Mazda North American Operations President Jeff Guyton said in a statement.

"In April, we launched our Essential Car Care Program to give free oil changes and car cleaning to health care workers across the US. Throughout this initiative we heard how grateful our dealers and employees were to be in service to those selflessly giving back every day," Guyton said. "This inspired us to develop the Mazda Heroes program, which will honor individuals supporting communities and share their stories in a moment when people desire inspiration in their lives."

Those who wish to nominate others for inclusion in the Mazda Heroes program can visit this website and upload a one-minute video before Oct. 25 explaining why their nominee deserves a car.