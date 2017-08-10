If you want to slide into the gig economy but you lack a reliable set of wheels, Maven Gig wants to help. And what was once limited to California will soon expand to both coasts.

Maven announced Thursday that its Maven Gig scheme will expand to Los Angeles starting today. Later on this year and beyond, it will launch in Boston, Phoenix, Baltimore, Detroit and Washington, DC. It will allow users to rent Maven vehicles for use in the gig economy, whether it's Lyft or GrubHub or others.

Enlarge Image Maven

Starting at $189 a week (prices may vary in markets), Maven Gig users get access to a new Chevrolet Cruze. If you want a Malibu, the price goes up to $209. The Trax and Impala are also both available, as well, and the most expensive car you can rent is the Chevrolet Bolt EV at $229 per week. The price includes maintenance and insurance, as well as free EV charging at EVgo stations.

The Bolt EVs are in surprisingly high demand. It's the most popular Maven Gig rental by far, going on about 130,000 collective rides since the program launched. More than 100 Bolt EVs are in the LA market, and that number should double by the end of the year. There will be more than 125 Bolt EVs in San Francisco, but over in Boston, it'll start with a paltry 20.

Of course, you don't have to rent a car for a whole week to get your side hustle on. If all you need is a set of wheels to run to Ikea for a couple hours, you can still rent a Maven vehicle on an hourly basis.