Maven Gig will let you rent a Bolt EV for your side hustle

The gig economy looks like it's here to stay, and if you want to get involved, you're going to need a set of wheels. If you lack one, Maven Gig is here to help.

Maven, General Motors' car-sharing scheme, is now offering a rental platform for folks who wish to get their side (or perhaps primary) hustle on but lack a personal vehicle. Starting at $229 per week, you'll get access to a Chevrolet Bolt EV to use for gigs like ride-sharing or deliveries.

Enlarge Image Maven

That might sound like a lot, but you get some perks along with the car itself. That price includes both maintenance and insurance. If you lack a home charging solution (which, if you don't own a car, is probably the case), that price thankfully includes free charging at EVgo stations, as well. There's no limit on mileage, so you can drive as much as you need to without worry.

Maven Gig is an "agnostic" platform -- that is to say, it's not taking sides in regards to what gig-type jobs its users can explore. It does have official partners, though, including Uber, Lyft, GrubHub, Instacart and Roadie. Maven expects that list to grow with time.

While Maven's car-sharing scheme is active in about a dozen different markets across the US, Maven Gig will be a bit more limited to start. It's already live in San Diego, and it will launch later this year in both San Francisco and Los Angeles. If it's successful, it could very well expand beyond California. Considering many of Maven's Bolt EVs are located in the Golden State, it's the best place to get Maven Gig started.