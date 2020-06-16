Maserati Ghibli Hybrid set to usher in electrification next month

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Mark your calendars, Maserati fans, because the Italian marque has a refreshed Ghibli to show us. Not only will we likely see minor updates, but this will be a Ghibli Hybrid.

The brand said on Monday it will reveal the electrified sedan on July 15, and as has been the case throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the debut will take place entirely online. We don't have any solid details on what to expect from the Italian hybrid, but Maserati is keen to underscore the car signals a new era for the brand.

After the Ghibli Hybrid, we'll see a tidal wave of new cars from Maserati after some pretty significant investments in the brand from parent automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. Following the Ghibli Hybrid, we'll see the new MC20 sports car, which will sport a totally electric variant alongside a traditional model with an internal combustion engine.

Then, we'll get next-generation GranTurismo and GranCabriolet models, both with electrified powertrains of some sort. A new D-segment SUV is in the pipeline, and the Levante and Quattroporte will also stick around.

Surely we'll receive more teasers for the new Ghibli Hybrid as we approach July 15. And while you're marking calendars, you might as well pencil in some time for September. That's when we'll see the MC20 sports car debut after the pandemic rescheduled its original debut meant for this past May.