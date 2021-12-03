Maserati Ghibli set to depart after 2022, report says

Enlarge Image Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Another sedan may be ready to bite the dust: the Maserati Ghibli. According to an Automotive News report this week, the entry-level luxury sedan will end production after 2022, leaving the 2023 Ghibli as the last year on sale.

Maserati didn't comment specifically on the Ghibli's rumored end, but affirmed, "the current Ghibli will be in production until 2023." After that, the company is keeping quiet.

The brand is nearing the introduction of a new small SUV, the Grecale, that could become a better entry-level vehicle in the SUV-crazed car market. Meanwhile, the Ghibli remains a bit anonymous in a sea of luxury sedans competing against one another. Once the Ghibli ends production, the report said the company has no plans for a replacement, lending further evidence the Grecale may be an indirect replacement of sorts.

But, Maserati isn't leaving passenger cars behind. We're in for a new GranTurismo next year, and the MC20 sports car is due to launch as well. A redesigned Quattroporte should come later this decade, too, according to the report. That new GranTurismo will also come in a couple flavors, including a totally battery-electric version.