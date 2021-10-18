Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Maserati Grecale SUV reveal delayed to 2022 due to chip shortage

We were supposed to see the new SUV in just under a month, but Maserati had to pull the plug for now.

Maserati Grecale teaserEnlarge Image

We have to wait a little bit longer for this new SUV.

 Maserati

The global chip shortage strikes again. On Monday, Maserati said its new small luxury SUV, named the Grecale, will not debut next month as originally anticipated. Instead, the big reveal will come in spring 2022, as the Italian luxury carmaker perseveres through the lack of semiconductor chips, alongside every other automaker.

"Due to the shortage of semiconductors, the quantity of production would not allow us to respond properly to the expected global demand," the carmaker said in a statement. Sure, the company could have shown us the SUV, but it wanted to actually sell people the SUV shortly thereafter. Without chips, that's off the table at Maserati.

The brand added that the new SUV will have "ground-breaking" features, especially when it comes to connectivity and its human-machine interface. Those kinds of things rely on chips that are in short supply for everyone.

The latest forecasts show 2022 could still be a painful year as supply chains work to unclog and pivot to meet demand. While the worst of it could end this year, true recovery from the shortage may not come into the first half of 2023.

Maserati debuts a mild-hybrid version of the Levante SUV

See all photos