Maserati Grecale SUV reveal delayed to 2022 due to chip shortage

Enlarge Image Maserati

The global chip shortage strikes again. On Monday, Maserati said its new small luxury SUV, named the Grecale, will not debut next month as originally anticipated. Instead, the big reveal will come in spring 2022, as the Italian luxury carmaker perseveres through the lack of semiconductor chips, alongside every other automaker.

"Due to the shortage of semiconductors, the quantity of production would not allow us to respond properly to the expected global demand," the carmaker said in a statement. Sure, the company could have shown us the SUV, but it wanted to actually sell people the SUV shortly thereafter. Without chips, that's off the table at Maserati.

The brand added that the new SUV will have "ground-breaking" features, especially when it comes to connectivity and its human-machine interface. Those kinds of things rely on chips that are in short supply for everyone.

The latest forecasts show 2022 could still be a painful year as supply chains work to unclog and pivot to meet demand. While the worst of it could end this year, true recovery from the shortage may not come into the first half of 2023.